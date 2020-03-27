Pence: Will be offering guidance to different regions in country in days ahead

Comments from the Vice President on CNBC

  • There are areas of the country that will need continued mitigation efforts
  • Working with China to combat the virus
Here is some data on the movement of Americans from a beach in Florida.


