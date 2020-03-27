Pence: Will be offering guidance to different regions in country in days ahead
Comments from the Vice President on CNBC
- There are areas of the country that will need continued mitigation efforts
- Working with China to combat the virus
Here is some data on the movement of Americans from a beach in Florida.
holy hell — watch this heat map of cellphones on a single Florida beach during spring break, and then watch where they go (via @TectonixGEO)pic.twitter.com/mlopyqbf2H— shauna (@goldengateblond) March 27, 2020