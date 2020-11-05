Pennsylvania official says several hundred thousand ballots still to be counted - most will be by Friday

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Boockvar

  • the overwhelming majority of ballots will be counted by Friday
  • Military and overseas votes will be counted right through to Tuesday next week
  • it will take time to announce a winner because the race is tight  




