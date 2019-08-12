People's Daily to publish article saying China can fight off any US trade war challenge - report

Report from Hu Xijin

People's Daily, CPC's official newspaper, will publish a long article Tuesday vowing China can defeat any challenge and pressure of the US.The signal sent by this kind of article is stronger than signal of US senior officials' remarks.The US should not underestimate China's will.

That's not a good sign. I can't see how September meetings are going to happen, I'm surprised they're still officially 'planned'.





Update: Risk trades are under a bit of pressure after this.

