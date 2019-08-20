Philadelphia Fed non manufacturing general business activity 7.5 versus 21.4 last month

Six months from now

what is your assessment of general business activity for the region -0.7 versus 21.8 last month

what is your assessment of general business activity for your firm 26.8 versus 36.0 last month (see chart above)



The report continues to see growth although the firm level showed better results vs the region. Employment components increased. Capital expenditures for physical plant declined but grew for equipment and software. New orders dipped on the month as well but remain positive. Prices paid showed an increase, but according to the data the prices received were lower from a month ago suggesting an inability to pass on price increases.





The future asssesment from a region standpoint also showed a decline vs last month (firm level was lower but still largely positive)