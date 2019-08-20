Philadelphia Fed non manufacturing general business activity 7.5 versus 21.4 last month
Philadelphia Fed nonmanufacturing general business activity
- nonmanufacturing general business activity for the region 7.5 versus 21.4 last month
- nonmanufacturing general business activity for your firm 32.5 versus 24.6 last month (see chart above)
- new orders 9.4 versus 25.5 last month
- number of employees full-time 22.1 versus 21.1 last month
- number of employees part-time 13.5 versus 11.6 last month
- average employee workweek 17.4 versus 18.7 last month
- wages and benefit costs 43.2 versus 37.0 last month
- capital expenditures – physical plant 15.9 versus 18.0 last month
- capital expenditures equipment and software 29.7 versus 21.9 last month
- sales revenues 28.5 versus 22.5 last month
- unfilled orders 1.1 versus 13.1 last month
- inventories 5.8 versus 8.6 last month
- prices paid 29.2 versus 12.2 last month
- prices received 14.0 versus 20.5 last month
Six months from now
- what is your assessment of general business activity for the region -0.7 versus 21.8 last month
- what is your assessment of general business activity for your firm 26.8 versus 36.0 last month (see chart above)
The report continues to see growth although the firm level showed better results vs the region. Employment components increased. Capital expenditures for physical plant declined but grew for equipment and software. New orders dipped on the month as well but remain positive. Prices paid showed an increase, but according to the data the prices received were lower from a month ago suggesting an inability to pass on price increases.
The future asssesment from a region standpoint also showed a decline vs last month (firm level was lower but still largely positive)