UK begins cull of pigs due to labor shortage





The old adage in markets is that bulls make money, bears make money and pigs get slaughtered.





Due to Brexit and supply chain issues, that's literally the case in Britain today. The UK National Pig Association said at least 120,000 healthy animals could be killed and disposed of to avoid breaking regulations on space allotted per animal.





That began today wit ha cull of about 600 animals.





The issues is a lack of slaughterhouse capacity due to worker shortage. The association had asked for relaxing post-Brexit rules around immigration but Boris Johnson dismissed the concerns.





"I'm afraid they're eaten very often in this country - I don't know, do you have a bacon sandwich?" he told the Times Radio today.





In the bigger picture, this is another sign of crippled supply chains and worker shortages.

