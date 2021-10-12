Platts on oil: OPEC is producing far below what it said it would

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An overnight piece from Platts on OPEC.

Analysts at the firm note that many OPEC members did not hit their increased quota in September
  • the coalition is producing far below what it said it would
  • 19 members with production quotas under the OPEC+ supply accord were a combined 570,000 b/d below their allocations for the month, bringing compliance to 111.5%. 
  • The shortfalls have contributed to what many analysts say is a tight market.


Also from overnight:
Oil chart from that post:
