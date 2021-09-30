Power prices in southern Europe are at utterly crippling levels

These prices are at levels that can bring down industry

Here were prices on September 13 and they were hitting records then:

Here they are today at Energy Live. They had to change the scale! There's some improvement in Germany and northern Europe but in the south, those numbers are at levels where some industries can't keep the lights on.















Meanwhlie, European natural gas prices continue to hit stratospheric levels. Here's TTF:









Asian gas prices are even higher than that.

