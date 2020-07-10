Pres. Trump orders review of tax exemption over ideology

Too many schools about leftist ideology





He says:

phase II trade deal with China not far from his mind



Phase II trade deal unlikely at this point

Universities tax exemption status, he says

we will re-examine tax-exempt status of some schools



too many schools, universities about leftist ideology



He orders review of university tax exemption over ideology

That idea seems a rather tall order.



Meanwhile on the coronavirus front out of Washington, White House coronavirus coordinator Birx is on the wires saying:

task force believes US areas with 5% or more positive Covid – 19 test rates should deploy use of masks



Pres. Trump is spending the weekend in Florida and is chatting it seems with reporters. He is talking about China and ideologies of schools and their tax-exempt status.