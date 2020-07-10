Pres. Trump orders review of tax exemption over ideology
Too many schools about leftist ideologyPres. Trump is spending the weekend in Florida and is chatting it seems with reporters. He is talking about China and ideologies of schools and their tax-exempt status.
He says:
- phase II trade deal with China not far from his mind
- Phase II trade deal unlikely at this point
Universities tax exemption status, he says
- we will re-examine tax-exempt status of some schools
- too many schools, universities about leftist ideology
- He orders review of university tax exemption over ideology
That idea seems a rather tall order.
Meanwhile on the coronavirus front out of Washington, White House coronavirus coordinator Birx is on the wires saying:
- task force believes US areas with 5% or more positive Covid – 19 test rates should deploy use of masks