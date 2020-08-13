Pres. Trump says UAE, Israel agreed to normalize relations
Pres. Trump says that UAE, Isreal have agreed to normalize relations:
- Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic US brokered deal to normalize relations between the 2 countries. This according to the joint statement
- peace deal was sealed in phone call on Thursday between US Pres. Trump, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Ziyad
- as part of agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty 2 areas of the West Bank that it had been discussing annexing
Trump says that the deal steps toward peace in the Middle East and that he expects more to follow deal after the "ice has been broken"
UAE Crown Prince confirms agreement reach for stopping further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. He says:
- deal creates a roadmap for comment cooperation to reach bilateral relations
- adds agreement to fully normalize relations is when for the policy in the region
- says agreement maintains viability of 2 state solution
- UAE will remain a strong supporter of the Palestinian people