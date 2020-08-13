Pres. Trump says UAE, Israel agreed to normalize relations

UAE/Isreal reach historic US brokered deal

Pres. Trump says that UAE, Isreal have agreed to normalize relations:



Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic US brokered deal to normalize relations between the 2 countries. This according to the joint statement



peace deal was sealed in phone call on Thursday between US Pres. Trump, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Ziyad



as part of agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty 2 areas of the West Bank that it had been discussing annexing

Trump says that the deal steps toward peace in the Middle East and that he expects more to follow deal after the "ice has been broken"







UAE Crown Prince confirms agreement reach for stopping further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. He says: