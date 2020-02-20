Pres. Trump/PM Johnson reiterates commitment to US-UK relationship

Leaders to meet at the G7 summit in June

Pres. Trump and PM Johnson spoke on the phone today and reiterated their commitment to US-UK relationship. They will meet at the G7 summit which is to take place in the US in June.





Back on February 7, Pres. Trump reportedly berated PM Johnson after the British prime minister rejected Trump's request to ban Huawei from it's next generation broadband networks. Today's conversation seemed to be a bit more congenial.