Quick look at markets as we start the session

Leaning risk on

Majors fairly flat, but USDJPY ripping higher with US 10 year yields on expectations the fed will taper in November.





Yields all higher on inflation fears, but that is not harming risk tone yet so it looks like a risk on /reflation move at a first (mistaken) glance.









Future markets higher and the VIX staying below 20 (check bottom right chart). The VIX below 20 is a key line in the sand for now. Stay below and equity markets will keep ticking higher.





Risk currency pairs higher. JPY weaker on US 10 year yields rise and lack of negative sentiment for now has for a more optimistic start of the week. However, with an energy crisis, Evergrande fears, Brexit fears, inflation fears etc. There is a 'wall of worry' as ever. So, be nimble.







