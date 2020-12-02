Record close for the S&P. NASDAQ lags.

Down industrial average rising modestly





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 6.54 points or 0.18% to 3668.99. The low reached 3644.84. The high extended to 3670.96



Nasdaq index fell -5.739 points or -0.5% to 12349.36. The high reached 12360.05. The low extended to 12217.35

Dow rose 60.86 points or 0.20% to 29884.78. The high reached 29902.51. The low extended to 29599.29 The biggest winners in the Dow 30 was Boeing with a 5.07% gain. Walgreens rose by 3.61% and Walt Disney increased by 2.78%. The biggest loser was Salesforce which fell -8.56%. McDonald's fell -2.43% despite re-offering the McRib sandwich. Home Depot fell 1.5%.



Other winners today included:

Lyft, +9.67%



Uber, +6.95%



Rite Aid, +5.74%



Nio ADR, +5.71%

American Express, +4.10%



Pfizer after the announcement in UK that they approved the Pfizer vaccine for Covid 19, +3.53%



Citigroup, +3.1%



United Airlines holdings, +3.09%



micron, +3.10%



Wells Fargo, +2.82%



Delta Air Lines, +2.8%



Walt Disney, +2.78%

Losers today included:

Corsair, -14.07%



Palantir, -12.43%



Box, -8.79%



Chewy, -5.43%



Whirlpool, -5.19%



Snowflake, -4.23%. In after-hours trading snowflake is trading down -7.75% after earnings to $271. The shares closed at $292.70



Crowdstrike holdings, -3.84%



Tesla, -2.74%



Slack, -2.62%



Black Knight, -2.31%



Chipotle, -1.84%



PayPal, -1.8%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The S&P index is closing at yet another record. The index rose by only a modest 6.54 points or 0.18%, but it was still good enough for a another record close for the index.