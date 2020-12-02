Record close for the S&P. NASDAQ lags.

Down industrial average rising modestly

The S&P index is closing at yet another record.  The index rose by only a modest 6.54 points or 0.18%, but it was still good enough for a another record close for the index.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 6.54 points or 0.18% to 3668.99. The low reached 3644.84. The high extended to 3670.96
  • Nasdaq index fell -5.739 points or -0.5% to 12349.36. The high reached 12360.05. The low extended to 12217.35
  • Dow rose 60.86 points or 0.20% to 29884.78. The high reached 29902.51. The low extended to 29599.29
The biggest winners in the Dow 30 was Boeing with a 5.07% gain. Walgreens rose by 3.61% and Walt Disney increased by 2.78%. The biggest loser was Salesforce which fell -8.56%. McDonald's fell -2.43% despite re-offering the McRib sandwich. Home Depot fell 1.5%.

Other winners today included:
  • Lyft, +9.67%
  • Uber, +6.95%
  • Rite Aid, +5.74%
  • Nio ADR, +5.71%
  • American Express, +4.10%
  • Pfizer after the announcement in UK that they approved the Pfizer vaccine for Covid 19, +3.53%
  • Citigroup, +3.1%
  • United Airlines holdings, +3.09%
  • micron, +3.10%
  • Wells Fargo, +2.82%
  • Delta Air Lines, +2.8%
  • Walt Disney, +2.78%
Losers today included:
  • Corsair, -14.07%
  • Palantir, -12.43%
  • Box, -8.79%
  • Chewy, -5.43%
  • Whirlpool, -5.19%
  • Snowflake, -4.23%. In after-hours trading snowflake is trading down -7.75% after earnings to $271. The shares closed at $292.70
  • Crowdstrike holdings, -3.84%
  • Tesla, -2.74%
  • Slack, -2.62%
  • Black Knight, -2.31%
  • Chipotle, -1.84%
  • PayPal, -1.8%
