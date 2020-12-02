Record close for the S&P. NASDAQ lags.
Down industrial average rising modestlyThe S&P index is closing at yet another record. The index rose by only a modest 6.54 points or 0.18%, but it was still good enough for a another record close for the index.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 6.54 points or 0.18% to 3668.99. The low reached 3644.84. The high extended to 3670.96
- Nasdaq index fell -5.739 points or -0.5% to 12349.36. The high reached 12360.05. The low extended to 12217.35
- Dow rose 60.86 points or 0.20% to 29884.78. The high reached 29902.51. The low extended to 29599.29
The biggest winners in the Dow 30 was Boeing with a 5.07% gain. Walgreens rose by 3.61% and Walt Disney increased by 2.78%. The biggest loser was Salesforce which fell -8.56%. McDonald's fell -2.43% despite re-offering the McRib sandwich. Home Depot fell 1.5%.
Other winners today included:
- Lyft, +9.67%
- Uber, +6.95%
- Rite Aid, +5.74%
- Nio ADR, +5.71%
- American Express, +4.10%
- Pfizer after the announcement in UK that they approved the Pfizer vaccine for Covid 19, +3.53%
- Citigroup, +3.1%
- United Airlines holdings, +3.09%
- micron, +3.10%
- Wells Fargo, +2.82%
- Delta Air Lines, +2.8%
- Walt Disney, +2.78%
Losers today included:
- Corsair, -14.07%
- Palantir, -12.43%
- Box, -8.79%
- Chewy, -5.43%
- Whirlpool, -5.19%
- Snowflake, -4.23%. In after-hours trading snowflake is trading down -7.75% after earnings to $271. The shares closed at $292.70
- Crowdstrike holdings, -3.84%
- Tesla, -2.74%
- Slack, -2.62%
- Black Knight, -2.31%
- Chipotle, -1.84%
- PayPal, -1.8%