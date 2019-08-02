Rehn drops out of contention for the top IMF job

Rehn makes the announcement on twitter

EU is about to vote on Europe's candidate for IMF managing director. It is an exceptionally meaningful and motivating job. However, at this stage I withdraw my name from the ballot, so that we can achieve a broad-based consensus for the European candidate, and world-wide support.



Spain's Salvino also dropped out yesterday. That leaves Dijsselbloem and Georgieva as the remaining main candidates. My money is on Dijsselbloem, who was the former Dutch finance minister and head of the Eurogroup.

