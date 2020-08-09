Rise in US-China tensions (WeChat specifically) to fuel a stronger US dollar

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Analysis from Mizuho Bank on the steadily rising strains between the US and China

The bank is looking for further short term USD strength 
  • Says the action to ban WeChat will prompt further flows to haven assets
  • absolutely positive for the dollar
  • negative for China
  • the ability of China to retaliate in kind is somewhat more limited compared to the U.S., at least in the short term
  • trade-sensitive currencies may weaken as tech tensions escalate 
(From a Friday note from Mizuho)

