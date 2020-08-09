Rise in US-China tensions (WeChat specifically) to fuel a stronger US dollar
Analysis from Mizuho Bank on the steadily rising strains between the US and China
The bank is looking for further short term USD strength
- Says the action to ban WeChat will prompt further flows to haven assets
- absolutely positive for the dollar
- negative for China
- the ability of China to retaliate in kind is somewhat more limited compared to the U.S., at least in the short term
- trade-sensitive currencies may weaken as tech tensions escalate
(From a Friday note from Mizuho)