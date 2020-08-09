Rise in US-China tensions (WeChat specifically) to fuel a stronger US dollar

Analysis from Mizuho Bank on the steadily rising strains between the US and China

The bank is looking for further short term USD strength

Says the action to ban WeChat will prompt further flows to haven assets

absolutely positive for the dollar

negative for China

the ability of China to retaliate in kind is somewhat more limited compared to the U.S., at least in the short term

trade-sensitive currencies may weaken as tech tensions escalate

(From a Friday note from Mizuho)