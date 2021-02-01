Risk appetite keeps in a better spot so far in European morning trade

S&P 500 futures are up 1% after being down 1% in the early stages today

Risk appetite continues to show signs of a bounce back after Friday's rout, with European indices holding around 1% gains - mirroring the mood in US futures.





Things started off poorly early in Asia but S&P 500 futures have gradually advanced and turned around a 1% drop to a 1% gain as of European trading now.





The chaos from the retail trading frenzy played a role in elevating volatility and impacting broader market sentiment but that is calming down a little now as the focus shifts towards silver instead - which is up over 10% at $29.82 currently.





That sets up Wall Street for a modest bounce at the open but we'll have to wait and see if that will be the case as we get things started on the new week.



