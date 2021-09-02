Risk keeps in a more comfortable spot so far in European morning trade

Equities slightly higher on the day currently

European indices are up around 0.2% to 0.3% across the board while US futures are also sitting higher by around 0.2% on the session now.





That is seeing risk sentiment keep in a better spot as we navigate through the day, with mild gains observed in risk/commodity currencies as well.





AUD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.7385, NZD/USD is up 0.2% to 0.7081, while USD/CAD is down 0.1% to 1.2595. That said, the changes are relatively light.





Outside of that though, the overall mood in the market remains largely more muted with bonds flattish and the dollar not really budging, keeping in tight ranges against the likes of the euro, yen, pound, and franc.