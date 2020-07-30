Risk keeps more defensive so far on the session

Stocks are lower on some hints of risk aversion

European equities are down across the board, with the DAX leading losses in a fall of around 1.5% - not helped by auto stocks after disappointing results from Renault and Volkswagen earlier to start the session.









Meanwhile, US futures are also weighed lower and seen down by ~0.8% currently.





Elsewhere, gold and silver are seeing a bit of a stutter to start the day with the latter seeing a heavy selloff of nearly 5% at one stage and the former down by nearly 1%.





The overall mood is keeping the dollar slightly firmer across the board but more so against commodity currencies such as the loonie, kiwi and aussie.





EUR/USD is weighed a little lower to 1.1760 now but off earlier lows, similar to AUD/USD which is now trading at 0.7146 after posting a low of 0.7129 earlier in the session.





Another key spot to watch is Treasuries as yields continue to track lower and provide a further impetus for the Japanese yen.









5-year yields are gradually making fresh lows around 0.242% while 10-year yields are pushing near the lower bound of its April trading range close to 0.56% at the moment.