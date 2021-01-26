Risk stays in retreat ahead of European trading

Softer equities lead commodity currencies lower

Asian stocks are not really taking much encouragement from the bumpy day in Wall Street yesterday, and certainly not helped by the push lower in US futures today.









S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% currently and that is keeping the risk mood slightly to the softer side ahead of European morning trade. 10-year Treasury yields are keeping flat after the retreat yesterday , now at around 1.028%.





In turn, the dollar and yen are keeping steadier across the board with commodity currencies being marked lower currently. AUD/USD is down to a one-week low of 0.7680 and nears recent support closer to the 0.7659-66 region.





Meanwhile, NZD/USD is also trading down to 0.7175 and is trading back in between its key hourly moving averages at 0.7170-86 for the time being.