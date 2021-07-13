Risk tones keep steadier ahead of European trading

A steady start to the week so far

There were some brief concerns for risk trades in Europe yesterday but they are quickly put in the rearview window now after Wall Street turned things around overnight.





US futures are flattish today while Asian equities are pushing higher, taking heart from yet another record close in US stocks.





Elsewhere, the bond market is also signaling further calm with 10-year Treasury yields steady at around 1.375%, after having inched higher yesterday.





In FX, major currencies are mostly little changed though the aussie and kiwi are keeping mild gains as we start to move towards European morning trade.





The key risk event today will be the US CPI data release so let's see what that has to offer and if it will derail the buoyant feels in the market, even if briefly.