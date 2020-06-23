Risk trades getting smashed on the Navarro comments that trade deal with China is over

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Big selling of 'risk', this from Fox:

Fox making a bid deal over his comments that the trade deal is over.
Risk pummelled.

Is Navarro speaking his opinion or is the deal over? Navarro is China hawk, but we have not yet heard from Trump with any confirmation on this. 

