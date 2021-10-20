Russia orders a one-week lockdown with covid cases at record high

Vaccine hesitancy a big problem in Russia





There's a growing belief that we're in the final throws of the covid pandemic but that's not the case in Russia, where Putin today ordered everyone to stay home from work from Oct 30 to Nov 7.





The rising cases in the UK are another worry.





The hope is that low vaccinations rates make Russia an outlier. Only 31% of people there are fully vaccinated.





Markets are certainly acting like any further waves of covid will be minor and I certainly hope that's the case. I like to keep an eye on this map ( here ) which shows where cases are rising and falling. Keep an eye on central Europe.







