Russia's Novak tests positive for coronavirus, will participate in OPEC+ JMMC meeting via video link

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This is being reported by the Reuters, citing the Russian energy ministry

Novak
The OPEC+ JMMC meeting this week is scheduled to take place tomorrow, and it is one that should just reaffirm the bloc's current commitments more than anything else. That said, just be mindful in case there are any notable headlines to digest.

Here's to wishing Novak a speedy recovery from the virus itself. Anyone got a vaccine?

