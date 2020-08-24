Salesforce, Amgen, Honeywell to be slotted in to the DJIA (here is who's out)

Salesforce will replace Exxon Mobil. Amgen will replace Pfizer. Honeywell International will replace Raytheon Technologies.

From August 31





Who are the noobs?





Salesforce.com develops enterprise cloud computing solutions

focus on CRM (customer relationship management) Amgen is a biotech



Honeywell International

operations include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials



