Salesforce, Amgen, Honeywell to be slotted in to the DJIA (here is who's out)
Salesforce will replace Exxon Mobil. Amgen will replace Pfizer. Honeywell International will replace Raytheon Technologies.
- From August 31
Who are the noobs?
Salesforce.com develops enterprise cloud computing solutions
- focus on CRM (customer relationship management)
Honeywell International
- operations include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials