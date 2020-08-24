Salesforce, Amgen, Honeywell to be slotted in to the DJIA (here is who's out)

Salesforce will replace Exxon Mobil. Amgen will replace Pfizer. Honeywell International will replace Raytheon Technologies.

  • From August 31

Who are the noobs?

Salesforce.com develops enterprise cloud computing solutions 
  • focus on CRM (customer relationship management)
Amgen is a biotech 

Honeywell International
  • operations include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials

