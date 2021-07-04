Saudi Arabia's energy minister says to UAE he wants "compromise and rationality" on OPEC oil deal

I posted earlier on the remarks from Saudi's energy minister here: Saudi energy minister comments ahead of Monday's continued OPEC talks

Reuters have a recap up now if you'd like to check it out:

"Big efforts were made over the past 14 months that provided fantastic results and it would be a shame not to maintain those achievements. ... Some compromise and some rationality is what will save us"





In calling for "compromise and rationality" is the Saudi energy minister saying the UAE's resistance to the deal so far is uncompromising and irrational? Or is that just my take on it? (Don't think so). Monday's meeting could be very fiery indeed ....





Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman with his tip for oil prices:











