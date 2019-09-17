Saudi energy minister: Oil supply have resumed as before

Saudi oil supply is fully back online (CORRECTION. This headline seems to have been lost in the translation)

In the past 2 days we have resumed more than half oil output



Will keep full oil supplier to its customers this month

Saudi oil market will be fully back online by the end of September



Aramco swiftly restores oil production capacity

attacks on her oil facility is an attack on all countries



methane gas production will return to normal at end of month



production 11 million barrels per day by end of September



Aramco to overcome repercussion of attacks to be ready for IPO

Saudi oil production on October will be 9.89 million barrels per day



will achieve 11 million barrels per day capacity and the September, 12 million barrels per day end of November



took us less than 7 hours to put the fires off after oil tanks



we have been able to contain the damage



Aramco gradually increasing oil production in Khurais

We are currently producing 2M barrels per day from Abqaig

strategic oil stocks was necessary after oil attack on Aramco



petroleum reserves were effective in coping with crisis



has large storage capacity, able to supply additional quantities to internal and external markets



Repair work is not that significant.

Saudi energy minister. We dont know why and who are behind the attacks

So the first headlines are a bit confusing. According to those at the press conference, the headline that will supply is fully back online seems to be a misinterpretation in the Arabic translation.





The earlier source comments seem to be more correct. Production is coming back online and will be at full production by the end of Septemberl

Now, just minutes after a source said that the Aramco's Abqaig plant would be fully back online by the end of September, the Saudi energy minister is saying that will supply is fully back online.He says: