Saudi energy minister: Oil supply have resumed as before
Saudi oil supply is fully back online (CORRECTION. This headline seems to have been lost in the translation)Now, just minutes after a source said that the Aramco's Abqaig plant would be fully back online by the end of September, the Saudi energy minister is saying that will supply is fully back online.
He says:
- In the past 2 days we have resumed more than half oil output
- Will keep full oil supplier to its customers this month
- Saudi oil market will be fully back online by the end of September
- Aramco swiftly restores oil production capacity
- attacks on her oil facility is an attack on all countries
- methane gas production will return to normal at end of month
- production 11 million barrels per day by end of September
- Aramco to overcome repercussion of attacks to be ready for IPO
- Saudi oil production on October will be 9.89 million barrels per day
- will achieve 11 million barrels per day capacity and the September, 12 million barrels per day end of November
- took us less than 7 hours to put the fires off after oil tanks
- we have been able to contain the damage
- Aramco gradually increasing oil production in Khurais
- We are currently producing 2M barrels per day from Abqaig
- strategic oil stocks was necessary after oil attack on Aramco
- petroleum reserves were effective in coping with crisis
- has large storage capacity, able to supply additional quantities to internal and external markets
- Repair work is not that significant.
- Saudi energy minister. We dont know why and who are behind the attacks
So the first headlines are a bit confusing. According to those at the press conference, the headline that will supply is fully back online seems to be a misinterpretation in the Arabic translation.
The earlier source comments seem to be more correct. Production is coming back online and will be at full production by the end of Septemberl