Schumer: Not there yet but hope to come to an agreement tomorrow morning

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Schumer addresses the Senate on the debt limit

Adds that "we're making good progress" and that they will reconvene again at 10am local time. We've all heard this many a time before. But in any case, one can continue to ignore all the theatrics and noise surrounding the debt ceiling. The US isn't going to default.
