Sen Romney says not looking for new stimulus in the immediate future

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's not a great sign on Biden's planned stimulus

It will be tough for Biden to pass his entire $1.9 trillion stimulus package without 10 Republican votes. And if he was going to get 10 votes, then Romney's would likely be one.

I don't want to overplay this headline though, there might be some nuance missing. It will be tough for Romney to vote against a bill that also includes pandemic and vaccine money. Democrats could also use reconciliation.

Update: Fellow Republican senator Murkowski said stimulus requires a 'fair amount' of debate.

