Shenzhen’s Yantian container terminal is back in operation after Covid outbreak

Operations at the terminal were disrupted on a coronavirus outbreak, causing just as much, if not more, disruption to global shipping than the blockage of the Suez Canal. 

Caixin report:
  • Yantian International Container Terminalst one of the world's busiest container ports
  • All berths at the port will be fully operational Thursday
  • three berths were closed from May 21 to address an outbreak
  • led to bottlenecks at other ports and added more pressure to supply chains
  • sent shipping costs to record highs
  •  Spot rates for 40-foot containers to Los Angeles from Shanghai jumped 11% this month, according to Drewry World Container Index, while Shanghai to Rotterdam rates are up 10%.

Remember this?
evergiven blockage suez


