Silver - 'temporary breather' before move higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Credit Suisse see a consolidation phase for XAG before it moves up again.

  • Silver is seeing a consolidation phase
  • but with a multi-year base in place and with the market still well below its record highs this remains seen as a temporary breather ahead of a fresh move higher in due course
Analysts nominate areas of support 
  • at $22.90 ideally holds further weakness – the 38.2% retracement of the 2020 rally thus far. A break though would warn of a deeper corrective setback with support next at $20.75, then $19.65.”
And, resistance:
  • seen next at $30.72 and eventually we think more meaningfully and what is our base case objective at $35.23/35.365, which is the 61.8% of the entire 2011/2020 bear trend and key price resistance from September 2018
 CS overnight note. 

