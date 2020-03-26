Singapore has just set a new high for number of new confirmed coronavirus cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

73 new cases in Singapore is a new daily record

  • the previous was 54
Of the new cases, 38 were imported cases with travel history to Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia
  • 27 are linked to clusters or previous cases
  • 8 are unlinked

Brings Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases to 631


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose