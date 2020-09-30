Singapore to lift border restrictions with Australia, Vietnam

Singapore announces that it will lift border restrictions for visitors from Australia and Vietnam from 8 October

This adds to travelers from Brunei and New Zealand, which were already approved to enter Singapore in early September. But there will still be a travel restriction applied to Australians from the state of Victoria at this point in time.





That said, much like how Japan and Thailand are also reopening their borders, the travel allowance here is also still subject to the respective countries' own rules.





But I guess this is some positive news i.e. the world slowly returning to some form of normalcy, in the wake of the mostly negative developments elsewhere around the globe.