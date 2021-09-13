SNB total sight deposits w.e. 10 September CHF 714.8 bn vs CHF 714.9 bn prior

Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
Oil contests key technical levels in upside push to start the new week
USD/JPY pulls higher above 110.00 amid a firmer dollar to start the session
Dollar gains slight edge going into European trading
US stocks close lower. Dow and S&P close lower for the fifth consecutive day
Stock selling intensifies into the close
Forex Orders
Central Banks
ECB's Schnabel: In all likelihood, inflation will noticeably decrease as soon as next year
BOE's Hauser: Unwinding QE will become an integral part of future tightening strategies
PBOC adviser says China should strengthen regulation on tech companies
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4497 (vs. estimate at 6.4507)
Fed's Harker says FOMC should start tapering soon, hopefully this year