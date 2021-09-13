SNB total sight deposits w.e. 10 September CHF 714.8 bn vs CHF 714.9 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 13 September 2021

  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 635.9 bn vs CHF 636.5 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Little changed in terms of overall sight deposits, suggesting that the SNB isn't too active in the market still for now.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Latest data released by the SNB - 13 September 2021
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose