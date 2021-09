Latest data released by the SNB - 27 September 2021

Domestic sight deposits CHF 636.0 bn vs CHF 636.0 bn prior









Prior week's release can be found here . Little change in terms of overall sight deposits and that once again reaffirms that the SNB is still taking their foot off the pedal for the time being, in terms of intervening with the swissie. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.