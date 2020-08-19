Some mixed, muted tones playing out so far on the session

All eyes stay on North American trading once again, with the July FOMC meeting minutes also a key focus point today







Elsewhere, gold is keeping under $2,000 to start the day and tested its 200-hour moving average near $1,980 at the start of the session. But buyers defended the level and price action has kept around $1,980-90 levels for the most part since.





In the major currencies space, dollar weakness has been the key theme in trading this week but changes today are relatively muted outside the aussie and kiwi.







AUD/USD is inching higher towards a test of its February 2019 high but on the week, the 200-week moving average @ 0.7255 will be a key level to keep an eye out for.





Meanwhile, NZD/USD is continuing to run with a break higher after buyers seized near-term control in trading yesterday and price is now testing fresh highs since 7 August.





Other than that, dollar pairs are largely little changed although we have seen cable fall from a high of 1.3267 earlier in the session to a low of 1.3226 in the past half-hour.





That said, unless cable threatens to fall back below 1.3200, buyers still hold a slight edge for the time being.







Looking ahead, all eyes will turn towards how Wall Street goes about their day with traders and investors also eyeing the July FOMC meeting minutes release in case of any hints.

Despite the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting all-time highs in trading yesterday, the mood among equities in the new day is largely more muted. European indices are mildly higher but not really doing much, with US futures also trading little changed for the most part.