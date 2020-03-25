S&P 500 futures pare all of its earlier gains

So much for the great stimulus hope











European equities have also declined strongly, with the DAX down by close to 1% currently. The Stoxx 600 index was up by nearly 5% earlier and has seen all gains erased too.

Things are less fazed in the currencies space, with the aussie keeping its gains while the dollar and yen are still notably weaker across the board. In fact, there has been very little reaction - at least not anything material - to the shift in the risk mood among major currencies.









I'd still say it is too early to draw conclusions as you never know what kind of headlines we'll be getting later in the North American session. But at least for now, the turnaround in the equities space is not encouraging whatsoever to say the least.