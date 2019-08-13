Spain July final CPI -0.6% vs -0.6% m/m prelim
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 13 August 2019
- CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y prelim
- HICP -1.1% vs -1.1% m/m prelim
- HICP +0.6% vs +0.7% y/y prelim
- Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y prior
Preliminary figures can be found here. Pretty much in-line with initial estimates and the bright spot here is that the core reading held steady relative to June.
That said, inflationary pressures in the region continue to be lacking and that will reaffirm the ECB's decision to introduce more stimulus at next month's monetary policy meeting.