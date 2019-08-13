Spain July final CPI -0.6% vs -0.6% m/m prelim

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 13 August 2019





CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y prelim

HICP -1.1% vs -1.1% m/m prelim

HICP +0.6% vs +0.7% y/y prelim

Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y prior

Preliminary figures can be found here . Pretty much in-line with initial estimates and the bright spot here is that the core reading held steady relative to June.





That said, inflationary pressures in the region continue to be lacking and that will reaffirm the ECB's decision to introduce more stimulus at next month's monetary policy meeting.



