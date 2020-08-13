Spain July final CPI -0.6% vs -0.6% y/y prelim
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 13 August 2020
- CPI -0.9% vs -0.9% m/m prelim
- HICP -0.7% vs -0.7% y/y prelim
- HICP -1.6% vs -1.6% m/m prelim
The preliminary release can be found here. No change to initial estimates as Spanish headline inflation still sits in deflation territory amid the fallout from the virus outbreak. Core inflation is seen falling further as well, to its weakest level since June 2016 so that is hardly an encouraging sign about price pressures in the region in general.
- Core CPI +0.6% y/y
- Prior +1.0%