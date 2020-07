Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 14 July 2020





CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m prelim

HICP -0.3% vs -0.3% y/y prelim

HICP +0.4% vs +0.4% m/m prelim





The preliminary release can be found here . No change to the initial estimates, as the headline annual inflation remains in deflation territory in June. The only bright spot is that core CPI is seen at +1.0% y/y, but falling from +1.1% y/y in May.