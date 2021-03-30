Spain March preliminary CPI +1.3% vs +0.9% y/y expected

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 30 March 2021





Prior 0.0%

HICP +1.2% vs +0.9% y/y expected

Prior -0.1%







Nonetheless, don't expect the ECB to get all too jumpy by the bump higher in inflation figures that we are seeing so far on the day.

The wild swings in inflation numbers continue to play out for Spain, as base effect adjustments are also part of the picture and will stay the course for the year in all likelihood.