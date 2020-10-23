Spain PM Sánchez: 3 million people have been infected by the coronavirus in Spain

Spain prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, briefs on the pandemic





Spain has far more coronavirus infections than reported

We need to do more to fight the pandemic

But need to avoid a nationwide lockdown as seen in March

Health system is better prepared to tackle the pandemic now There's no saying where he is getting the headline figure from, but that is triple the amount of reported confirmed cases in Spain currently. The official tally just surpassed 1,000,000 cases earlier this week - having doubled to that in just six weeks.





I mean there are stories out there of people having to self-isolate and not getting an official test during the peak of the pandemic, but three times the total is staggering.





That will see Spain double the number of reported cases in Russia and put them just behind Brazil, India and the US. Yet, the figure will only represent just 6% of the Spanish population - not even close to an argument for herd immunity.