Spain prime minister Sanchez set to declare state of emergency for Madrid

This comes after a Madrid court struck down a national government order that imposed a partial lockdown in the Spanish capital yesterday.





The judges ruling on the case said that while travel restrictions might be needed to curb the spread of the virus, they were in violation of Madrid residents' "fundamental rights".





That is resorting to the national government taking the step above, which will temporarily limit the constitutional rights of its citizens so as to limit the freedom of movement in and out of Madrid as well as its surrounding region.