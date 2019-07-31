Spain Q2 preliminary GDP +0.5% vs +0.6% q/q expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 31 July 2019

Spain GDP
  • Prior (Q1) +0.7%
  • GDP +2.3% vs +2.3% y/y expected
  • Prior (Q1) +2.4%
The quarterly growth figure is a little weaker-than-expected but at least the annual growth figure comes in-line with estimates.

That said, this marks the weakest Spain quarterly growth since Q2 2014. Overall, economic growth in Spain remains modest but appears to not be immune to the much more pronounced slowdown seen elsewhere in the euro area.

