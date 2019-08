CNBC says something is coming

Eamonn Javers reports that the trade meeting had ended but we still don't know what is coming, when it's coming or how it will be announced.





The waiting and watching continues.





There have been no leaks or hints yet and there's lots of talk about how limited the President's options are on 'hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China'. The most-likely outcome is more tariffs.