Supportive factors for the price of gold are still in place - further upside.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet from ANZ's latest on commodities, this on gold:

  • Falling real yields and a weakening USD have seen investor demand surge. We see this demand remaining strong for the foreseeable future amid a challenging macro backdrop. The expansion of central banks' balance sheets shows no sign of abating, while US-China tensions escalate. This should see interest rates remain low, leaving further upside to gold prices.
ANZ hold a bullish outlook for the week and month ahead. 

A snippet from ANZ's latest on commodities, this on gold:
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose