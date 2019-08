Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 5 August 2019





Prior -1.7%; revised to -1.1%

Some good news for the Swiss economy as consumption activity rebounded in June, rising by 1.5% m/m as well. The upward revision to May also helps make the report a bit better but it doesn't take away from the fact that the economy remains in a sluggish state in Q2 - similar to what we're seeing in the euro area.