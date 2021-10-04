Switzerland September CPI +0.9% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 4 October 2021

  • Prior +0.9%
  • Core CPI +0.5% y/y
  • Prior +0.4%
No change to Swiss annual inflation from August to September and while the core reading is a tick higher, it is still largely subdued and doesn't change anything for the SNB.
