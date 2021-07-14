Sydney coronavirus outbreak spreads to Melbourne, 7 new cases

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
NZD/USD higher after the RBNZ tilts more hawkish than was expected
-
RBNZ policy decision minutes: 'least regrets' decision is reducing some support sooner
-
RBNZ policy announcement - says level of stimulus to be reduced
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4806 (vs. yesterday at 6.4757)
-
NAB says the RBNZ will need to acknowledge the strength of domestic NZ economic data - undeniable