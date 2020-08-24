Tech leads the way as Alibaba beats estimates

Via Reuters









Alibaba beat estimates. Here was the headlines:





commerce business jumped 34% to 133.2 billion yuan ($19.27 billion)

cloud computing revenue grew 59% y/y





Alibaba's stock has risen 23% this year as a 'stay at home' stock which investors have been backing as winners in a COVID-19 shut down world. Alibaba is also seen as a potential target for President Trump after he placed restrictions on Chinese owned TikTok and Tencent's WeChat.