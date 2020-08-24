Tech leads the way as Alibaba beats estimates

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Via Reuters

Via Reuters

The role of tech leading the way through COVID-19 was once again confirmed last week when Alibaba beat estimates. Here was the headlines: 

  • commerce business jumped 34% to 133.2 billion yuan ($19.27 billion)
  • cloud computing revenue grew 59% y/y

Alibaba's stock has risen 23% this year as a 'stay at home' stock which investors have been backing as winners in a COVID-19 shut down world. Alibaba is also seen as a potential target for President Trump after he placed restrictions on Chinese owned TikTok and Tencent's WeChat.   
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose