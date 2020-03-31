Thailand estimates foreign arrivals this year at 26.6 million, down by 33% from last year

I would say even that is a fairly optimistic estimate





Not to mention the change in consumer behaviour and skepticism towards traveling will remain as long as there is no real treatment/cure to the virus in the coming months.





The headline annual estimate is down from the 39.8 million last year but with global conditions still so uncertain and that we're only in Q1, it is tough to say how deeply any country and global travel will be affected even in Q3 and Q4 this year.