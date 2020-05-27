The Australian dollar is sending a negative signal

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Sharp drop in North American trade

The Australia dollar completed the coronavirus comeback yesterday as it completely recouped the March-April decline to trade back to where it was in mid-February.

What next?

Today the mood is AUD/USD isn't so rosy, the pair has fallen 80 pips in the past couple hours after making a margin new high but failing to extend. Part of that is broad US dollar strength but the weakness is accelerating and that's a negative signal for the risk trade.

There's still some rope left in yesterday's rally but we have crossed the 61.8% retracement of that move.
Sharp drop in North American trade

One thing to note is that USD/CNH is threatening the highs.


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose